DAEX Price Tops $0.0059 (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 22nd. DAEX has a total market capitalization of $2.09 million and $98,871.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAEX token can now be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax and LBank. During the last week, DAEX has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DAEX alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00045365 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $480.91 or 0.05141812 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003322 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002802 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00026535 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00017689 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00056401 BTC.

DAEX Token Profile

DAEX is a token. It launched on February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DAEX

DAEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and Indodax. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.