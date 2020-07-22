Dai (DAI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $239.42 Million

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One Dai token can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00010820 BTC on popular exchanges including AirSwap, Gatecoin, Bibox and Bancor Network. Dai has a total market cap of $239.42 million and approximately $9.27 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dai has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dai Profile

Dai launched on December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 237,701,224 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,171,071 tokens. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO . The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com . The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO

Buying and Selling Dai

Dai can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, OasisDEX, Ethfinex, Bibox, YoBit, Bancor Network, Kyber Network, Gatecoin, HitBTC, DDEX, AirSwap and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

