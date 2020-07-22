Day & Ennis LLC Acquires New Shares in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Day & Ennis LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 21,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 17,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,034,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,944,000 after purchasing an additional 7,002 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.6% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 152,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,376,000 after purchasing an additional 9,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on D shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.06.

NYSE:D traded up $1.27 on Wednesday, hitting $79.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,685,925. Dominion Energy Inc has a one year low of $57.79 and a one year high of $90.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

