Day & Ennis LLC Buys 626 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Day & Ennis LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 45.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,181,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,788,000 after purchasing an additional 754,348 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,107,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,636,000 after buying an additional 411,959 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,679,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,046,000 after buying an additional 327,884 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,199,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,267,000 after acquiring an additional 20,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,185,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,323,000 after acquiring an additional 285,118 shares during the period.

IJH stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $185.50. The company had a trading volume of 71,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,455. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $117.87 and a 52 week high of $210.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.82.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

