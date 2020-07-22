Day & Ennis LLC Buys 75 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Day & Ennis LLC grew its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 4.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 5.7% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 3.2% in the second quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMM traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $158.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,896. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $187.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $91.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Gordon Haskett lowered 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on 3M from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total value of $1,173,837.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,604,971.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $2,141,684.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,988.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,184 shares of company stock worth $5,930,874 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

