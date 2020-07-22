Day & Ennis LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Day & Ennis LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 1.6% of Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000.

VIG traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.73. 65,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,941,705. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $130.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.09.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

