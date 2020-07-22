Day & Ennis LLC Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Day & Ennis LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCZ. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000.

Shares of SCZ stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $56.43. The stock had a trading volume of 14,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,064,337. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.73 and a twelve month high of $62.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.30.

