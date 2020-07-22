Day & Ennis LLC Has $652,000 Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Day & Ennis LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 26.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,557,000. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 214.4% in the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 20,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 14,205 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 691.1% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 38,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,289,000 after purchasing an additional 33,513 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.15. 360,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,889,295. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.63. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $130.51 and a 12 month high of $179.70.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

