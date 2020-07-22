Day & Ennis LLC Has $8.08 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Day & Ennis LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,633 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 4.0% of Day & Ennis LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $8,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 15,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 518,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,350,000 after purchasing an additional 101,608 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 38,289.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 71,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 71,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,812,000 after buying an additional 17,771 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:QUAL traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $101.27. 308,909 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.27. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

