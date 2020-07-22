Day & Ennis LLC Makes New $215,000 Investment in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Day & Ennis LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW traded up $3.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $148.30. 132,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,617,923. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $145.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.97 and a 200 day moving average of $114.75. The firm has a market cap of $111.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. The firm had revenue of $19.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Longbow Research lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.38.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.