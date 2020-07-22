Day & Ennis LLC Makes New $223,000 Investment in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Day & Ennis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 269.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 59.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Consolidated Edison news, CFO Robert N. Hoglund bought 2,000 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.65 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,001,633.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 2,622 shares of company stock valued at $190,467 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down from $91.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $78.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.42.

NYSE:ED traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.55. 607,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,775,733. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.41. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.03 and a 52-week high of $95.10. The company has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.08). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

