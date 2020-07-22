Day & Ennis LLC Sells 11,097 Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Day & Ennis LLC lessened its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 15.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,097 shares during the period. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Day & Ennis LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFF. Omega Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 16,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PFF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.57. 34,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,955,473. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $38.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.04.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.