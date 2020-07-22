Day & Ennis LLC Trims Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Day & Ennis LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 62.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,337 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,870,000 after buying an additional 37,517 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 229,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,767,000 after purchasing an additional 35,725 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,193,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,014,000 after buying an additional 267,226 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares MBS ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

MBB stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.73. 3,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,995,410. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.80 and its 200 day moving average is $109.86. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $104.79 and a 52-week high of $111.31.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

