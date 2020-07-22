Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Barnett & Company Inc.

Barnett & Company Inc. trimmed its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,461 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $573,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,786,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

In other news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 7,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $199,732.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeanne P. Jackson purchased 25,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.72 per share, for a total transaction of $579,587.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,632. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:DAL traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.30. 791,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,518,220. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44. The firm has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.25.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.24) by ($0.19). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -8.77 EPS for the current year.

DAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.22.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.