Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI)’s stock price rose 6.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.05 and last traded at $28.25, approximately 785,028 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 616,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.48.

DNLI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.82.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.50. The company has a current ratio of 12.70, a quick ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 1.85.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 825.96% and a negative return on equity of 46.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $10,440,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,739,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,489,022.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 122,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $2,922,523.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 839,631 shares of company stock worth $21,133,146. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 20.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,129,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,861,000 after buying an additional 1,539,505 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,266,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,213,000 after buying an additional 18,778 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 5.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,689,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,588,000 after buying an additional 87,574 shares during the period. Casdin Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 16.4% during the first quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,455,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,477,000 after buying an additional 205,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 7.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,140,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,966,000 after buying an additional 83,411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

