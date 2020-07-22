Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Hits New 12-Month High at $70.89

Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$70.89 and last traded at C$69.89, with a volume of 32156 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion and a PE ratio of 143.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$70.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$60.11.

Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$111.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$115.88 million. Equities analysts forecast that Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.5400765 earnings per share for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

