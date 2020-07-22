Deutsche Bank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for AEGON (NYSE:AEG)

AEGON (NYSE:AEG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AEGON in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of AEGON in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AEGON in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of AEGON in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ING Group lowered AEGON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

AEG stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.13. The stock had a trading volume of 105,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,889,995. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.15. AEGON has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $5.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.35.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in AEGON by 317.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,015 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in AEGON during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in AEGON in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AEGON in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of AEGON during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AEGON

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.

