DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 27.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,587,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,415,401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,285,137 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 26.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,311,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,404,808,000 after buying an additional 3,611,583 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 93,808.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,136,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,694,000 after buying an additional 3,133,188 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,221,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,279,000 after buying an additional 2,820,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 289.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,499,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,058,000 after buying an additional 2,600,369 shares in the last quarter.

Get DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH alerts:

DLR stock traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $143.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,745. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $158.36. The company has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.64). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $823.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.37%.

DLR has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James cut DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.69.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, CEO A William Stein sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $3,625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joshua A. Mills sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,773 shares of company stock valued at $5,343,948 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.