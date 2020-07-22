Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Shares Acquired by Liberty Capital Management Inc.

Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth $130,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% during the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.7% during the second quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,107,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 10.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar General stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $193.22. The company had a trading volume of 48,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,465. The company’s 50-day moving average is $188.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.59. Dollar General Corp. has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $194.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.53.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.86. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.21.

In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 11,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.77, for a total value of $2,126,638.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,922,007.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total transaction of $1,387,949.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,859.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,645 shares of company stock valued at $11,414,046. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

