Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $48.97

Dollarama Inc (TSE:DOL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$48.97 and last traded at C$48.59, with a volume of 125234 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.81.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DOL shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. CIBC boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$44.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$49.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Dollarama from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Dollarama from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$50.44.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$46.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$43.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36,202.81. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion and a PE ratio of 27.77.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$844.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$815.25 million. On average, research analysts predict that Dollarama Inc will post 2.2100001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.16%.

In other news, Senior Officer Johanne Choinière sold 82,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.88, for a total value of C$3,843,897.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,093,868.80.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of March 28, 2019, it operated 1,225 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

