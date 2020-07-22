Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of D. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 66.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of D stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.59. 59,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,685,925. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.62. Dominion Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $57.79 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on D shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Argus dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.06.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

