DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Trading 6.5% Higher

Shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) traded up 6.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.80 and last traded at $12.80, 1,769,033 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 5% from the average session volume of 1,682,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.02.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DouYu International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.89.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day moving average of $8.64.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.87. DouYu International had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. DouYu International’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of DouYu International by 32.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

DouYu International Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOYU)

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

