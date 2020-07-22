Dreyfus Strategic Muni. (NYSE:LEO) Shares Sold by Goodwin Daniel L

Goodwin Daniel L decreased its position in Dreyfus Strategic Muni. (NYSE:LEO) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in Dreyfus Strategic Muni. were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Dreyfus Strategic Muni. in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Dreyfus Strategic Muni. by 17.3% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,846 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Dreyfus Strategic Muni. by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,848 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Dreyfus Strategic Muni. by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 14,808 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Dreyfus Strategic Muni. by 14.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dreyfus Strategic Muni. alerts:

NYSE:LEO remained flat at $$8.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 2,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,742. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.93. Dreyfus Strategic Muni. has a 52-week low of $5.83 and a 52-week high of $9.02.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%.

Dreyfus Strategic Muni. Profile

Dreyfus Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by The Dreyfus Corporation. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dreyfus Strategic Muni. (NYSE:LEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Dreyfus Strategic Muni. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dreyfus Strategic Muni. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.