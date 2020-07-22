EATON VANCE MUN/SHS to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:ETX)

EATON VANCE MUN/SHS (NYSE:ETX) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd.

EATON VANCE MUN/SHS has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years.

ETX opened at $21.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.54. EATON VANCE MUN/SHS has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $22.84.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

