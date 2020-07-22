Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0496 per share on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 26.5% annually over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund stock opened at $13.36 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $13.58.

In other Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund news, major shareholder George W. Karpus sold 34,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $432,820.08.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

