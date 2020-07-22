Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:ETJ)

Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd (NYSE:ETJ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.076 per share on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd.

Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 18.3% annually over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd alerts:

Shares of NYSE ETJ opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $9.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.18.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.

Featured Article: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.