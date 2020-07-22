Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Purchased by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 802,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 133,378 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $43,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the first quarter worth approximately $2,172,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Edison International by 10.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 188,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,334,000 after purchasing an additional 17,286 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Edison International in the first quarter valued at approximately $682,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Edison International by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Edison International from $93.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Edison International in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.20.

EIX traded up $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.86. 41,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,796,336. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.05 and a 200 day moving average of $62.80. The stock has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Edison International has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $78.93.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.26%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

