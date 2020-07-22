eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $163.25.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EHTH shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of eHealth in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of eHealth in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of eHealth from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of eHealth in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

EHTH stock traded up $4.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.21. The company had a trading volume of 14,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87 and a beta of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.13 and a 200 day moving average of $114.50. eHealth has a fifty-two week low of $52.71 and a fifty-two week high of $152.19. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.17. eHealth had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $106.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that eHealth will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO David K. Francis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.35, for a total value of $3,283,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Goldberg sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,194 shares of company stock worth $6,010,769. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of eHealth by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 379,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,443,000 after purchasing an additional 84,179 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of eHealth by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 73,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,408,000 after purchasing an additional 13,545 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of eHealth by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 267,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,729,000 after purchasing an additional 79,093 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of eHealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, AXA acquired a new position in shares of eHealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,422,000.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

