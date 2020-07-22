Elitium (EUM) 24 Hour Volume Tops $84,005.00

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One Elitium token can currently be bought for $0.85 or 0.00009039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and BitMart. Elitium has a market capitalization of $14.07 million and $84,005.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Elitium has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010693 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.19 or 0.01894430 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00079129 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00189635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00001036 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000187 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00120372 BTC.

About Elitium

Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,646,640 tokens. Elitium’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io . Elitium’s official message board is medium.com/elitium

Buying and Selling Elitium

Elitium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

