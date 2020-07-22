Elm Partners Management LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Elm Partners Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,804 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 2.9% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Elm Partners Management LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $16,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 67.2% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,454.3% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.87. The stock had a trading volume of 121,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,540,568. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $55.58 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.78.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

