Elm Partners Management LLC Increases Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Elm Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 31.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,217 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,667,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $538,614,000 after buying an additional 726,054 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 30.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,608,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,749,000 after buying an additional 613,699 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,551,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,327,000 after buying an additional 170,940 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 45.5% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,545,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,363,000 after buying an additional 483,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 289.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,330,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,393,000 after buying an additional 989,271 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.45. The stock had a trading volume of 18,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,481. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.03 and a 12 month high of $118.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.03.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

