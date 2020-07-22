Elm Partners Management LLC Purchases 9,063 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Elm Partners Management LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,063 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 1.6% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $8,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 18.1% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 171.3% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 34,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 21,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,548,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $125.02. 22,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,311,634. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $107.37 and a 12 month high of $124.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.75 and a 200-day moving average of $120.16.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.