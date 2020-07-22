Elm Partners Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Elm Partners Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 991,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 81,500 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 7.0% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Elm Partners Management LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $39,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 325.0% during the first quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,440,762. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.74 and a 200 day moving average of $39.32. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

