Elm Partners Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Elm Partners Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,237 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.7% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 21,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 5,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 24,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.41. The stock had a trading volume of 12,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,064,337. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.73 and a twelve month high of $62.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.30.

