Elm Partners Management LLC Sells 182,928 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Elm Partners Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,928 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF comprises 1.5% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Elm Partners Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF worth $8,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 257,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,068,000 after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 27.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 5,916 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 96.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 25,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 12,716 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 99.6% during the second quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 28,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 14,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 1,961.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 107,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after purchasing an additional 102,141 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGSH remained flat at $$62.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,722,761. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $62.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.82.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

