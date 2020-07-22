Elm Partners Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Elm Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,368,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,183,000 after purchasing an additional 412,386 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,669,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,041,000 after buying an additional 99,197 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,771,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,606,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,323,000 after purchasing an additional 162,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,640,000 after acquiring an additional 682,682 shares in the last quarter.

VGIT stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.64. The company had a trading volume of 63,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,686. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.21. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.54 and a fifty-two week high of $70.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a $0.086 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

