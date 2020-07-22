Elm Partners Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Elm Partners Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 32.2% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 24,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 35,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Freestate Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,733,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 551.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,159,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521,126 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period.

Shares of HYG stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.44. The stock had a trading volume of 371,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,159,996. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.67. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $67.52 and a 12 month high of $88.53.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

