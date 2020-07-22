Emera (TSE:EMA) Hits New 12-Month High at $55.21

Emera Inc (TSE:EMA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$55.21 and last traded at C$54.63, with a volume of 95280 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.54.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC upped their target price on Emera from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Emera from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Emera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Emera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$61.50.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$54.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$55.28. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.04, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.62 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Emera Inc will post 3.0011998 earnings per share for the current year.

About Emera (TSE:EMA)

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

