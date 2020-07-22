Epstein & White Financial LLC Acquires 750 Shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Epstein & White Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) by 9.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Epstein & White Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DWX. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 437,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,402,000 after acquiring an additional 68,001 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 504,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,264,000 after acquiring an additional 65,385 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 961,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,457,000 after purchasing an additional 56,232 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $999,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,764,000.

Get SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $34.40. The stock had a trading volume of 78 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,917. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a one year low of $25.79 and a one year high of $40.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.64.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.