Epstein & White Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Epstein & White Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 0.9% of Epstein & White Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Epstein & White Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,358,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 47,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,731,000 after acquiring an additional 19,696 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 487.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 5,697 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $185.29. The company had a trading volume of 88,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,455. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $117.87 and a twelve month high of $210.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.82.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

