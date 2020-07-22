Epstein & White Financial LLC Buys 46,146 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Epstein & White Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 385,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,146 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for 8.8% of Epstein & White Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Epstein & White Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $23,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000.

USMV stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.41. 2,333,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.53.

