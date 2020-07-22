Epstein & White Financial LLC Cuts Position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Epstein & White Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,285 shares during the period. Epstein & White Financial LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 43.5% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,007,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,696,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.54. Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.67.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

KO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cfra decreased their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Argus raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.41.

In other news, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

