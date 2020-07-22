Epstein & White Financial LLC Decreases Position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Epstein & White Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,626 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Core Dividend ETF makes up 0.8% of Epstein & White Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Epstein & White Financial LLC owned 0.40% of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 1,846.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 6,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 94,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 26,908 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FDVV traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $27.83. 2,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,173. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.46 and a 200 day moving average of $27.86. Fidelity Core Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $33.47.

