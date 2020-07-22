Epstein & White Financial LLC Has $211,000 Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Epstein & White Financial LLC lowered its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Epstein & White Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 87.5% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of MUB stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $116.39. The stock had a trading volume of 39,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,481. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.27 and a 200 day moving average of $114.03. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.03 and a 12-month high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

