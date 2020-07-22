Epstein & White Financial LLC Has $368,000 Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Epstein & White Financial LLC lessened its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 15,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 28,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278,191. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $38.83 and a 12 month high of $59.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.36.

