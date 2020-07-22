Epstein & White Financial LLC Invests $259,000 in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Epstein & White Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 7,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

HDV stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.04. 18,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,419. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.47. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $61.04 and a 1 year high of $98.49.

