Epstein & White Financial LLC Sells 14,300 Shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL)

Epstein & White Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,300 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Epstein & White Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Epstein & White Financial LLC owned 0.67% of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harwood Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 28,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 19.6% in the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FQAL traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.22. 17,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,449. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $25.64 and a 52-week high of $39.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.94 and its 200-day moving average is $35.59.

