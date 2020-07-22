Epstein & White Financial LLC Sells 1,493 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Epstein & White Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 1,449.2% during the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 4,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 17.5% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 351,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,070,000 after purchasing an additional 15,618 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $565,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $289,000. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DUK stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.83. The stock had a trading volume of 121,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,574,610. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Duke Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $103.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.59.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 74.70%.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $126,165.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,615.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $103,339.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,396 shares in the company, valued at $433,946.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,549 shares of company stock worth $293,126 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.93.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

