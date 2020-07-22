Epstein & White Financial LLC Sells 867 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Epstein & White Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DVY. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.52. 12,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,865. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $61.89 and a one year high of $107.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.26 and its 200 day moving average is $87.31.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

