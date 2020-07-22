Epstein & White Financial LLC Takes $207,000 Position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Epstein & White Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KBE. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the first quarter worth $47,955,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the first quarter worth $5,789,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the first quarter valued at about $3,882,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 24,304.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 77,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 77,046 shares during the period. Finally, HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,868,000.

KBE stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.87. 89,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,188,351. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $22.56 and a 52 week high of $48.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.80.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

